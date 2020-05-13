All apartments in Oklahoma City
7315 N Country Club Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

7315 N Country Club Drive

7315 North Country Club Drive · (405) 532-3800
Location

7315 North Country Club Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6207 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Discover the next level of complete renovation in this timeless 6207 sqft 5 bedroom home situated on Country Club Drive adjacent to the OKC Golf & Country Club. No expense was spared during the remodel process beginning with the addition of 2718 sqft of living space, new electrical, plumbing, HVAC, spray foam insulation, Pella windows, lifetime roof & 2 laundry rooms. Attention to detail continues throughout the inside with custom baseboards, door casing, cabinetry & hardwood floors. The expansive main living room flows seamlessly into the dining room & kitchen, complete with a spacious second living area & fireplace, Thermador appliances, Italian marble countertops & an enormous waterfall island adorned with natural soapstone. On the opposite side of the main level, the master suite features a large wall of windows & separate exercise room. The master bath is finished with Italian marble herringbone floors, Italian marble baseboards, large double vanity & designer light fixtures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 N Country Club Drive have any available units?
7315 N Country Club Drive has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7315 N Country Club Drive have?
Some of 7315 N Country Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 N Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7315 N Country Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 N Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7315 N Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 7315 N Country Club Drive offer parking?
No, 7315 N Country Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7315 N Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 N Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 N Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 7315 N Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7315 N Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 7315 N Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 N Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7315 N Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
