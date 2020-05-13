7315 N Country Club Drive

Amenities

Discover the next level of complete renovation in this timeless 6207 sqft 5 bedroom home situated on Country Club Drive adjacent to the OKC Golf & Country Club. No expense was spared during the remodel process beginning with the addition of 2718 sqft of living space, new electrical, plumbing, HVAC, spray foam insulation, Pella windows, lifetime roof & 2 laundry rooms. Attention to detail continues throughout the inside with custom baseboards, door casing, cabinetry & hardwood floors. The expansive main living room flows seamlessly into the dining room & kitchen, complete with a spacious second living area & fireplace, Thermador appliances, Italian marble countertops & an enormous waterfall island adorned with natural soapstone. On the opposite side of the main level, the master suite features a large wall of windows & separate exercise room. The master bath is finished with Italian marble herringbone floors, Italian marble baseboards, large double vanity & designer light fixtures.