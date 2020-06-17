724 NW 140th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home in the Fair Hill Addition - Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, 1700 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1983 in the Fair Hill addition. Home offers an open floor plan, lots of natural lighting, new appliances, new low-e tilt-out windows, carpet, tile, light fixtures and ceiling fans! Huge master has en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and great walk-in shower. The hall bath has tub/shower combo. Must see!

To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or YourOKCRentals@gmail.com (email). Visit our Website at: www.okcleasing.com

Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.

Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.

Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stove

Exterior: Fenced yard, patio

Mechanical: Garage door lift, smoke alarm

Directions: From Western, between Memorial and NW 150th St go East on Heritage Place. Then go Right (South) on Fairhill to NW 140th St. Go Left (East) on NW 140th St. Destination will be on the right



