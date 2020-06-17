All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

724 NW 140th Street

724 Northwest 140th Street · (405) 313-6820
Location

724 Northwest 140th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Meadowcreek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 724 NW 140th Street · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the Fair Hill Addition - Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, 1700 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1983 in the Fair Hill addition. Home offers an open floor plan, lots of natural lighting, new appliances, new low-e tilt-out windows, carpet, tile, light fixtures and ceiling fans! Huge master has en suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and great walk-in shower. The hall bath has tub/shower combo. Must see!
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or YourOKCRentals@gmail.com (email). Visit our Website at: www.okcleasing.com
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stove
Exterior: Fenced yard, patio
Mechanical: Garage door lift, smoke alarm
Directions: From Western, between Memorial and NW 150th St go East on Heritage Place. Then go Right (South) on Fairhill to NW 140th St. Go Left (East) on NW 140th St. Destination will be on the right

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4558059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 NW 140th Street have any available units?
724 NW 140th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 NW 140th Street have?
Some of 724 NW 140th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 NW 140th Street currently offering any rent specials?
724 NW 140th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 NW 140th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 NW 140th Street is pet friendly.
Does 724 NW 140th Street offer parking?
Yes, 724 NW 140th Street does offer parking.
Does 724 NW 140th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 NW 140th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 NW 140th Street have a pool?
No, 724 NW 140th Street does not have a pool.
Does 724 NW 140th Street have accessible units?
No, 724 NW 140th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 724 NW 140th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 NW 140th Street has units with dishwashers.
