6933 Mayberry Lane

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in DEER CREEK SCHOOLS * Contact Info Below * - Come take a look at this modern 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex with ALL appliances included! Furnished with fridge (not warrantied) washer & dryer (not warrantied) Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave (warrantied). Fenced in large yard for entertainment. Located in prime location next to major highway, shopping PLUS more! Ktichen is open floor plan which looks into the dining and living area. Downstairs is kitchen, dining and living room. Half bath downstairs with full size washer & dryer. All bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom and master bathroom suite. Master bedroom is huge! Could use extra space as a master living area. Also, has two closets! Second Full bathroom upstairs centrally located between other bedrooms. This one will not last! Available for self show. We welcome non aggressive breeds. Pet deposit is $300.00 deposit and pet rent is $20.00 per pet. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*8*1*6*6*6*2*4 or FOUR ZERO FIVE EIGHT ONE SIX... SIX SIX TWO FOUR for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com for a list of our vacancies or google Luxe Sales & Management in OKC!



