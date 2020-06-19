All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 6933 Mayberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
6933 Mayberry Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6933 Mayberry Lane

6933 Mayberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6933 Mayberry Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Van Buren

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in DEER CREEK SCHOOLS * Contact Info Below * - Come take a look at this modern 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex with ALL appliances included! Furnished with fridge (not warrantied) washer & dryer (not warrantied) Stove, Dishwasher & Microwave (warrantied). Fenced in large yard for entertainment. Located in prime location next to major highway, shopping PLUS more! Ktichen is open floor plan which looks into the dining and living area. Downstairs is kitchen, dining and living room. Half bath downstairs with full size washer & dryer. All bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom and master bathroom suite. Master bedroom is huge! Could use extra space as a master living area. Also, has two closets! Second Full bathroom upstairs centrally located between other bedrooms. This one will not last! Available for self show. We welcome non aggressive breeds. Pet deposit is $300.00 deposit and pet rent is $20.00 per pet. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*8*1*6*6*6*2*4 or FOUR ZERO FIVE EIGHT ONE SIX... SIX SIX TWO FOUR for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com for a list of our vacancies or google Luxe Sales & Management in OKC!

(RLNE5764350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6933 Mayberry Lane have any available units?
6933 Mayberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6933 Mayberry Lane have?
Some of 6933 Mayberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6933 Mayberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6933 Mayberry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6933 Mayberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6933 Mayberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6933 Mayberry Lane offer parking?
No, 6933 Mayberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6933 Mayberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6933 Mayberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6933 Mayberry Lane have a pool?
No, 6933 Mayberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6933 Mayberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 6933 Mayberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6933 Mayberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6933 Mayberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers