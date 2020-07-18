Amenities

6828 nw 157th Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Available 08/07/2020!!!! - Better than new, this home has been well maintained! Open floor plan with 2 dining or a study with rich wood flooring. 3 bedrooms, Jacuzzi tub in the Master suite, upgraded interior doors, blinds throughout, cedar wood fence. Community pool & clubhouse withYou will adore this 3 bedroom built in 2012 with office. Stainless steel and black appliances, hardwood flooring with carpet in bedrooms. Master has dual vanity and jacuzzi tub. Fenced in backyard.



Call today for more information 361-6604 or 844-4110 fitness center. Very energy efficient with tornado safety features in construction!



