All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 6828 nw 157th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
6828 nw 157th
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6828 nw 157th

6828 NW 157th St · (405) 361-6604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6828 NW 157th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6828 nw 157th · Avail. Aug 7

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
6828 nw 157th Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Available 08/07/2020!!!! - Better than new, this home has been well maintained! Open floor plan with 2 dining or a study with rich wood flooring. 3 bedrooms, Jacuzzi tub in the Master suite, upgraded interior doors, blinds throughout, cedar wood fence. Community pool & clubhouse withYou will adore this 3 bedroom built in 2012 with office. Stainless steel and black appliances, hardwood flooring with carpet in bedrooms. Master has dual vanity and jacuzzi tub. Fenced in backyard.

Call today for more information 361-6604 or 844-4110 fitness center. Very energy efficient with tornado safety features in construction!

(RLNE5901822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 nw 157th have any available units?
6828 nw 157th has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6828 nw 157th have?
Some of 6828 nw 157th's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 nw 157th currently offering any rent specials?
6828 nw 157th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 nw 157th pet-friendly?
Yes, 6828 nw 157th is pet friendly.
Does 6828 nw 157th offer parking?
No, 6828 nw 157th does not offer parking.
Does 6828 nw 157th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 nw 157th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 nw 157th have a pool?
Yes, 6828 nw 157th has a pool.
Does 6828 nw 157th have accessible units?
No, 6828 nw 157th does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 nw 157th have units with dishwashers?
No, 6828 nw 157th does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6828 nw 157th?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe at North Penn
19501 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73012
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity