Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A

6529 Bentwood Villas Dr · (405) 459-0105
Location

6529 Bentwood Villas Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WELCOME HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don't want the headache of mowing your lawn? We've got you covered.
Looking for your new home in the Mustang School District? Look no further, conveniently nestled in Mustang off SW 59th St and HWY 152. Centrally located near amazing shopping, dining, and major highways.
All your space is maximized in this newer energy efficient home with lots of storage throughout in this spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom home. This amazing living and kitchen area have an open layout. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances for that modern look along with quartz counters, updated backsplash and custom stained cabinets are all finishing touches to this upgraded kitchen. You can do laundry in the comfort of your own home with your laundry room that has built in storage. Bedrooms have large walk in closest with built in hutch. Walk in showers in the master bathroom and a double vanity. Guest bathroom has a soaker tub and a ton of space. An attached garage makes for easy access when coming home. Stop by or give us a call to come in and view your new home!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5835368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A have any available units?
6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A have?
Some of 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A is pet friendly.
Does 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A offer parking?
Yes, 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A does offer parking.
Does 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A have a pool?
No, 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A have accessible units?
No, 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6529 Bent Wood Villas Dr # A does not have units with dishwashers.
