Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

512 NW 90th St

512 Northwest 90th Street · (405) 205-3292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 Northwest 90th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
Britton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1065 · Avail. now

$1,065

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent to Own - NW OKC - Property Id: 315577

RENT TO OWN!
4 beds / 2 bath. 1,500 SQ FT. House needs some work but this is a great opportunity to earn equity in a great home with a great location!

Rent to Own, no credit check. Do not get stuck throwing money away on rent. Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!

$5,000 down, $110,000 rent to own price, $1,065/month.
Email me today if you would like to view this property or have any questions.

Viewings available at your convenience 24/7.

512 NW 90th St Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Rent-to-Own is easy to qualify for, stop renting and move into your new home today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/512-nw-90th-st-oklahoma-city-ok/315577
Property Id 315577

(RLNE5960430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 NW 90th St have any available units?
512 NW 90th St has a unit available for $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 512 NW 90th St currently offering any rent specials?
512 NW 90th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 NW 90th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 NW 90th St is pet friendly.
Does 512 NW 90th St offer parking?
No, 512 NW 90th St does not offer parking.
Does 512 NW 90th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 NW 90th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 NW 90th St have a pool?
No, 512 NW 90th St does not have a pool.
Does 512 NW 90th St have accessible units?
No, 512 NW 90th St does not have accessible units.
Does 512 NW 90th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 NW 90th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 NW 90th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 NW 90th St does not have units with air conditioning.
