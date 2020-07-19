Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent to Own - NW OKC - Property Id: 315577



RENT TO OWN!

4 beds / 2 bath. 1,500 SQ FT. House needs some work but this is a great opportunity to earn equity in a great home with a great location!



Rent to Own, no credit check. Do not get stuck throwing money away on rent. Our program is easy to qualify for even with bad or no credit, no bank needed. Quick and easy online application with same day approval. NO EARLY PAY OFF FEES!



$5,000 down, $110,000 rent to own price, $1,065/month.

Email me today if you would like to view this property or have any questions.



Viewings available at your convenience 24/7.



512 NW 90th St Oklahoma City, OK 73114



Rent-to-Own is easy to qualify for, stop renting and move into your new home today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/512-nw-90th-st-oklahoma-city-ok/315577

