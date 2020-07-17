All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:02 AM

4921 NW 164th Terrace

4921 Northwest 164th Terrace · (405) 388-6604
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4921 Northwest 164th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1709 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
This adorable home is clean and move-in ready! Great curb appeal with brick exterior, covered entry, and two car garage. Stained concrete floors throughout with complementing carpet. Dedicated study on the front of the home could also be media room or formal dining. Open and fluid floor plan features kitchen with breakfast bar, dinette, and living room with fireplace. Master bedroom has separate soaker tub and shower with walk-in closet and two sinks. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath in the hall. Covered patio with a fully fenced yard. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included.

UTILITIES
Tenant is responsible for all Utilities: electric, gas, water/sewer/trash and any optional services such as cable, internet, or alarm system monitoring.

PETS *No Cats*
All other approved pets must have current vaccination records and additional Non Refundable Monthly Pet Rent. (Per Pet)

APPLICATION PROCESS
Please review our minimum qualification standards prior to applying.
* Tenant's gross income must be approximately 3 times the monthly rent.
* Have a favorable credit history (please contact for questions regarding this)
* Employed or acceptable proof of the required income
* Good references from past landlords.
* Never been party to an eviction filing.
* All residents over the age of 18 must apply complete application & a background/credit screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 NW 164th Terrace have any available units?
4921 NW 164th Terrace has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 NW 164th Terrace have?
Some of 4921 NW 164th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 NW 164th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4921 NW 164th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 NW 164th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 NW 164th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4921 NW 164th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4921 NW 164th Terrace offers parking.
Does 4921 NW 164th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 NW 164th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 NW 164th Terrace have a pool?
No, 4921 NW 164th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4921 NW 164th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4921 NW 164th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 NW 164th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 NW 164th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
