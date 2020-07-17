4921 NW 164th Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

This adorable home is clean and move-in ready! Great curb appeal with brick exterior, covered entry, and two car garage. Stained concrete floors throughout with complementing carpet. Dedicated study on the front of the home could also be media room or formal dining. Open and fluid floor plan features kitchen with breakfast bar, dinette, and living room with fireplace. Master bedroom has separate soaker tub and shower with walk-in closet and two sinks. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath in the hall. Covered patio with a fully fenced yard. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included.



UTILITIES

Tenant is responsible for all Utilities: electric, gas, water/sewer/trash and any optional services such as cable, internet, or alarm system monitoring.



PETS *No Cats*

All other approved pets must have current vaccination records and additional Non Refundable Monthly Pet Rent. (Per Pet)



APPLICATION PROCESS

Please review our minimum qualification standards prior to applying.

* Tenant's gross income must be approximately 3 times the monthly rent.

* Have a favorable credit history (please contact for questions regarding this)

* Employed or acceptable proof of the required income

* Good references from past landlords.

* Never been party to an eviction filing.

* All residents over the age of 18 must apply complete application & a background/credit screening.