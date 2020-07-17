All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 4316 NE 119th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
4316 NE 119th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4316 NE 119th Street

4316 NE 119th St · (405) 509-9170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4316 NE 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73131

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4316 NE 119th Street · Avail. now

$1,445

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Oakdale Schools - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=pICwWSH3gW&env=production

DIRECTIONS - NE 122nd and Coltrane. Head South on Coltrane. Neighborhood on East hand side off NE 119th.

Brand new duplex with upgrades located off Coltrane and NE 122 in Oakdale Schools, a short distance from Edmond and easy access to downtown OKC. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car garage. Hand textured walls, quartz countertops in bathrooms and kitchen, wood look vinyl floors on lower level and LED lighting throughout. Fenced backyard with lawn care included! Pets considered case by case.

(RLNE5636668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 NE 119th Street have any available units?
4316 NE 119th Street has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 4316 NE 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4316 NE 119th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 NE 119th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 NE 119th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4316 NE 119th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4316 NE 119th Street offers parking.
Does 4316 NE 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 NE 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 NE 119th Street have a pool?
No, 4316 NE 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4316 NE 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 4316 NE 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 NE 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 NE 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4316 NE 119th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4316 NE 119th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4316 NE 119th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
La Villa
6305 N Villa
Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity