Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4009 Cherry Hill Ln Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Home That Backs Up To The Greens Golf Course & Moments Away From Lake Hefner!!! - Beautiful Home That Backs Up To The Greens Golf Course & Moments Away From Lake Hefner!!!



From the minute you arrive at this home you will be blown away. As you walk-up to front door take a moment to admire the landscaping. Upon entry you will step into the Very Spacious Living Room, with Built-In Bookshelves, Gas Fireplace & Sliding Glass Door that leads to the back yard. Off of the living room, is the Kitchen with beautiful granite countertops & all Major Appliances included. The Dining Room has a Built-In China Cabinet & Large Windows to offer plenty of Natural Light. To the left of the foyer there is a Large Den that can be used as a Formal Dinning or Extra Living Room. The Master Suite is just to the right of the foyer, with 2 Entries into the Master Bath, His & Her Sinks, Garden Tub, Large Walk-In Closet & Sliding Glass Door that gives access to the Patio. Two of the spare bedrooms are of Nice Size with Private Jack & Jill Bathroom. The final Bedroom has quite of few things to offer such as, a Built-In Bar, Built-In Desk with Bookshelves as well as Private Access to the Patio. This home has an additional bathroom, 2 car garage & provides quick and easy access to Turner Turnpike, Lake Hefner Parkway, Shopping and a Plethora of places to have Dinner.



This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!

Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell

Or Call (405)463-0040 Office



Call today for more information!



No Smoking!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing On or After 7/22/2020!!!



To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com



***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***



(RLNE5888460)