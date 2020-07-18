All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4009 Cherry Hill Ln

4009 Cherry Hill Lane · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
Location

4009 Cherry Hill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Greens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4009 Cherry Hill Ln · Avail. Jul 22

$2,399

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4009 Cherry Hill Ln Available 07/22/20 Beautiful Home That Backs Up To The Greens Golf Course & Moments Away From Lake Hefner!!! - Beautiful Home That Backs Up To The Greens Golf Course & Moments Away From Lake Hefner!!!

From the minute you arrive at this home you will be blown away. As you walk-up to front door take a moment to admire the landscaping. Upon entry you will step into the Very Spacious Living Room, with Built-In Bookshelves, Gas Fireplace & Sliding Glass Door that leads to the back yard. Off of the living room, is the Kitchen with beautiful granite countertops & all Major Appliances included. The Dining Room has a Built-In China Cabinet & Large Windows to offer plenty of Natural Light. To the left of the foyer there is a Large Den that can be used as a Formal Dinning or Extra Living Room. The Master Suite is just to the right of the foyer, with 2 Entries into the Master Bath, His & Her Sinks, Garden Tub, Large Walk-In Closet & Sliding Glass Door that gives access to the Patio. Two of the spare bedrooms are of Nice Size with Private Jack & Jill Bathroom. The final Bedroom has quite of few things to offer such as, a Built-In Bar, Built-In Desk with Bookshelves as well as Private Access to the Patio. This home has an additional bathroom, 2 car garage & provides quick and easy access to Turner Turnpike, Lake Hefner Parkway, Shopping and a Plethora of places to have Dinner.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing On or After 7/22/2020!!!

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5888460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Cherry Hill Ln have any available units?
4009 Cherry Hill Ln has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Cherry Hill Ln have?
Some of 4009 Cherry Hill Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Cherry Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Cherry Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Cherry Hill Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 Cherry Hill Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4009 Cherry Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Cherry Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 4009 Cherry Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Cherry Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Cherry Hill Ln have a pool?
No, 4009 Cherry Hill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Cherry Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 4009 Cherry Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Cherry Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 Cherry Hill Ln has units with dishwashers.
