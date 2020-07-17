All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 3921 NW 28th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
3921 NW 28th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3921 NW 28th St

3921 Northwest 28th Street · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3921 Northwest 28th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Pennington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3921 NW 28th St · Avail. now

$949

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$500 Off!! Newly Remolded & Conveniently Located!!! - $500 Off!! Newly Remolded & Conveniently Located!!!

This newly remolded 2 bed 1 bath home, has a lot of charm to offer. From the large Bay Window in the living room to the Completely New Bathroom, Updated Bedrooms with outdoor blinds that provide help with keeping the home cool. The home has a large backyard with plenty of shade for outdoor gatherings. The garage has been converted to a room that can be used for many different things & provides access to the back yard. What is not to love about this home!!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing!!!!

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5886542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 NW 28th St have any available units?
3921 NW 28th St has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 NW 28th St have?
Some of 3921 NW 28th St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 NW 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
3921 NW 28th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 NW 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 NW 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 3921 NW 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 3921 NW 28th St offers parking.
Does 3921 NW 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 NW 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 NW 28th St have a pool?
No, 3921 NW 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 3921 NW 28th St have accessible units?
No, 3921 NW 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 NW 28th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 NW 28th St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3921 NW 28th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Almonte
5901 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity