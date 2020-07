Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - This home is inviting at every turn. The landscaped yard draws you in, then you'll fall in love with the open and flowing floor plan and updated kitchen. The backyard is the perfect oasis for enjoying a lovely Oklahoma evening. This home has three generous sized bedrooms and the master bathroom is truly spa like. Storm shelter in the garage. Pets case by case.



(RLNE5914396)