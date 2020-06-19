3901 N Flynn

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in NW OKC - This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 1/2 car detached garage and is approximately 1,515 square feet. It is equipped with dishwasher, range, garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookups central heat and air and a fenced yard. The home has been remodeled with carpet throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, laminate in living rooms, new paint, etc.



This home is for sale or lease whichever occurs first. Will consider selling the home on an owner purchase.



Tenant pays gas, electric, and water.



Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):

1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent

2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent



Call RJH Realty today to set-up a showing at (405) 364-4801

View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com

Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com



(RLNE3368114)