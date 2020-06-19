All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 3901 N Flynn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
3901 N Flynn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3901 N Flynn

3901 North Flynn Avenue · (405) 364-4801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3901 North Flynn Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
May-Penn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3901 N Flynn · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in NW OKC - This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 1/2 car detached garage and is approximately 1,515 square feet. It is equipped with dishwasher, range, garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookups central heat and air and a fenced yard. The home has been remodeled with carpet throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths, laminate in living rooms, new paint, etc.

This home is for sale or lease whichever occurs first. Will consider selling the home on an owner purchase.

Tenant pays gas, electric, and water.

Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):
1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent
2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent

Call RJH Realty today to set-up a showing at (405) 364-4801
View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com
Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com

(RLNE3368114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 N Flynn have any available units?
3901 N Flynn has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 N Flynn have?
Some of 3901 N Flynn's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 N Flynn currently offering any rent specials?
3901 N Flynn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 N Flynn pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 N Flynn is pet friendly.
Does 3901 N Flynn offer parking?
Yes, 3901 N Flynn does offer parking.
Does 3901 N Flynn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 N Flynn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 N Flynn have a pool?
No, 3901 N Flynn does not have a pool.
Does 3901 N Flynn have accessible units?
No, 3901 N Flynn does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 N Flynn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 N Flynn has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3901 N Flynn?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity