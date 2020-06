Amenities

3305 NW 163rd St. Available 07/11/20 3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - Ironstone Addition - Contact Shelly at shelly_jeffers@yahoo.com OR 405-596-2482 for more information and to schedule showings.



Property is conveniently located in the Ironstone Addition (located right across from Rose Creek/adjacent to Regency Pointe). Within 5-10 minutes of Quail Springs & Chisholm Creek Shopping, Dining and Entertainment! Mercy Hospital is 5 minutes down the Kilpatrick Turnpike.



This 3 Bed | 2 Bath home has granite counters throughout, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting and is energy efficient



Edmond School District - Tenant to verify all information

Elementary: Angie Debo

Middle: Summit

High School: Santa Fe



Pets Welcome:

$25 p/month - Up to 25lbs

$50 p/month - Over 25lbs



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4095391)