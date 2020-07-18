All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

3129 NW 10th Street

3129 Northwest 10th Street · (405) 843-2563
Location

3129 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Reed Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Comfortable home clean and move-in ready. Fresh interior paint and new "wood look" vinyl flooring in the kitchen and laundry room, new mini-blinds; refrigerator and W/D hookups. Double-wide driveway for additional parking, carport and detached one-car garage for extra storage or workshop, large fenced back yard. Conveniently located one block from Whittaker's grocery store, quick access to I-44 and right around the corner from popular Reed Park. Security deposit is $700.00. Ask about our rent discount program!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 NW 10th Street have any available units?
3129 NW 10th Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 NW 10th Street have?
Some of 3129 NW 10th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 NW 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3129 NW 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 NW 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3129 NW 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 3129 NW 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3129 NW 10th Street offers parking.
Does 3129 NW 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 NW 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 NW 10th Street have a pool?
No, 3129 NW 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3129 NW 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 3129 NW 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 NW 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 NW 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
