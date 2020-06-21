2714 N Lyon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Townhome with Carpet & major appliances included!!! - 2 bedroom townhouse with carpet & vinyl throughout. This home offers off-road parking and central heat & air. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, with the kitchen, living, and dining downstairs.



You do NOT want to miss this one!!!



Section 8 Accepted!



Contact Property Manager today!

Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell

Or Call (405)463-0040 Office



Call today for more information!



No Smoking!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.



To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com



(RLNE5831104)