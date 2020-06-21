All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2714 N Lyon Dr

2714 North Lyon Drive · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
Location

2714 North Lyon Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73111
Martin Luther King

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2714 N Lyon Dr · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Townhome with Carpet & major appliances included!!! - 2 bedroom townhouse with carpet & vinyl throughout. This home offers off-road parking and central heat & air. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, with the kitchen, living, and dining downstairs.

You do NOT want to miss this one!!!

Section 8 Accepted!

Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and m

(RLNE5831104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 N Lyon Dr have any available units?
2714 N Lyon Dr has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 N Lyon Dr have?
Some of 2714 N Lyon Dr's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 N Lyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2714 N Lyon Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 N Lyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 N Lyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2714 N Lyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2714 N Lyon Dr does offer parking.
Does 2714 N Lyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 N Lyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 N Lyon Dr have a pool?
No, 2714 N Lyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2714 N Lyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2714 N Lyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 N Lyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 N Lyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
