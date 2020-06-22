2629 NW 37th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Updated 2BD 1BA Home w/ Bonus Room Located in NW OKC!!! - This home is 983 sq ft and included a kitchen with all appliances, utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups and the garage has been converted and can be used as an office, a workout room, second living area or an additional bedroom. You'll love the huge backyard with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining! Centrally located, close to everything - I-44, Mayfair Village, tons of shopping and restaurants.



Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/trash, lawn care & renter's insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Monthly rental rate is $995.00 with a $995.00 security deposit along with $40.00 application fee per applicant. Pets are accepted on case by case basis with prior owner approval. There is a $300.00 nonrefundable pet fee/per pet along with $25.00 monthly pet rent/per pet on approved pets.



To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669, press option 1. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!



(RLNE1960139)