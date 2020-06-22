All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2629 NW 37th St

2629 Northwest 37th Street · (405) 246-9669
Location

2629 Northwest 37th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
May-Penn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2629 NW 37th St · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Updated 2BD 1BA Home w/ Bonus Room Located in NW OKC!!! - This home is 983 sq ft and included a kitchen with all appliances, utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups and the garage has been converted and can be used as an office, a workout room, second living area or an additional bedroom. You'll love the huge backyard with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining! Centrally located, close to everything - I-44, Mayfair Village, tons of shopping and restaurants.

Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, water/trash, lawn care & renter's insurance. Lease terms are one-year, renewable. Monthly rental rate is $995.00 with a $995.00 security deposit along with $40.00 application fee per applicant. Pets are accepted on case by case basis with prior owner approval. There is a $300.00 nonrefundable pet fee/per pet along with $25.00 monthly pet rent/per pet on approved pets.

To schedule a showing, please respond to this ad or contact our leasing department at (405) 246-9669, press option 1. Visit us online at www.kevorentals.com!

(RLNE1960139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 NW 37th St have any available units?
2629 NW 37th St has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 NW 37th St have?
Some of 2629 NW 37th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 NW 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
2629 NW 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 NW 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2629 NW 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 2629 NW 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 2629 NW 37th St does offer parking.
Does 2629 NW 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 NW 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 NW 37th St have a pool?
No, 2629 NW 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 2629 NW 37th St have accessible units?
No, 2629 NW 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 NW 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 NW 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
