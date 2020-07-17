2624 NW 62nd Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Luxury duplex, beautifully remodeled, will make a wonderful home. Open kitchen leads to a quaint patio that is very private. Kitchen comes with a side-by-side refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Double sided fireplace between the living room and dining room, makes for a warm entertaining space. Laundry room comes complete with a a full size, front load whirlpool washer and dryer. New carpet and new counter-tops throughout. Landlord pays for weekly lawn care!

2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms / 2-Car Garage / 1600 Sq. Ft.

This luxury duplex will make a wonderful home. Open kitchen leading to a quaint patio that is very private. Double sided fireplace for living room and dining room, makes for a warm entertaining space. New carpet and new counter-tops throughout! Side-by-Side refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Laundry room is complete with a full size front load whirlpool washer and dryer. Landlord pays for weekly lawn care.