All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2624 NW 62nd Street - 1
Last updated June 24 2020 at 5:58 AM

2624 NW 62nd Street - 1

2624 Northwest 62nd Street · (405) 510-0751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2624 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
FBIR

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Luxury duplex, beautifully remodeled, will make a wonderful home. Open kitchen leads to a quaint patio that is very private. Kitchen comes with a side-by-side refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Double sided fireplace between the living room and dining room, makes for a warm entertaining space. Laundry room comes complete with a a full size, front load whirlpool washer and dryer. New carpet and new counter-tops throughout. Landlord pays for weekly lawn care!
2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms / 2-Car Garage / 1600 Sq. Ft.
This luxury duplex will make a wonderful home. Open kitchen leading to a quaint patio that is very private. Double sided fireplace for living room and dining room, makes for a warm entertaining space. New carpet and new counter-tops throughout! Side-by-Side refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Laundry room is complete with a full size front load whirlpool washer and dryer. Landlord pays for weekly lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 have any available units?
2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 have?
Some of 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2624 NW 62nd Street - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Vintage at 50th
3235 NW 50th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity