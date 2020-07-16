All apartments in Oklahoma City
Location

2621 Northwest 184th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2621 NW 184th St · Avail. Aug 28

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2621 NW 184th St Available 08/28/20 Lovely Affordable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Edmond!! - This adorable 2 bed 2 bath home in Edmond is everything you have been looking for!

Great open living space with a smooth transition into the kitchen. With a dedicated laundry room and 1 car garage, this home features a large backyard with wood privacy fencing!! Great space to entertain family and friends with covered patio! At approximately 1,015 SQ FT of well arranged living space, this home is packed full of wonderful features/amenities at a great price!

U.S. News & World Report has named all 3 Edmond High Schools among the top 10 in the state! The national magazine™ 2017 Best High School™ List, released today April 25, 2017, ranked Edmond North No. 1, Edmond Memorial No. 2. & Edmond Santa Fe No. 8 in Oklahoma!

Call/ text TODAY for more information!!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing on or after 07/01/2020

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE1993574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 NW 184th St have any available units?
2621 NW 184th St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 NW 184th St have?
Some of 2621 NW 184th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 NW 184th St currently offering any rent specials?
2621 NW 184th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 NW 184th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 NW 184th St is pet friendly.
Does 2621 NW 184th St offer parking?
Yes, 2621 NW 184th St offers parking.
Does 2621 NW 184th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 NW 184th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 NW 184th St have a pool?
No, 2621 NW 184th St does not have a pool.
Does 2621 NW 184th St have accessible units?
No, 2621 NW 184th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 NW 184th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 NW 184th St does not have units with dishwashers.
