2617 N Lyon Boulevard
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

2617 N Lyon Boulevard

2617 Lyon Boulevard · (405) 996-8987
Location

2617 Lyon Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Pennington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2617 N Lyon Boulevard · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Contemporary 2 Bed Near I-44! - This beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath home will blow you away with it's updated contemporary style. The cozy front porch and front door with lovely glass detail invite you in. White woodwork and neutral paint throughout match any color scheme. There is low maintenance wood-look vinyl flooring in most of the home with ceramic tile in the bathroom. The kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets with nickel hardware. Both corner cabinets have built-in two-tier lazy susans for fantastic storage options! There are granite countertops, a subway tile backsplash, and a stainless steel gas range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms, the living room, and dining room help keep the house comfortable. The bathroom features an updated vanity and beautiful tiled shower. Washer and dryer hookups are in the attached 1 car garage with opener. There is also a fenced backyard.

This is a no smoking and no pet property.
Sec. 8 is not accepted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 N Lyon Boulevard have any available units?
2617 N Lyon Boulevard has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 N Lyon Boulevard have?
Some of 2617 N Lyon Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 N Lyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2617 N Lyon Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 N Lyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2617 N Lyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 2617 N Lyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2617 N Lyon Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2617 N Lyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 N Lyon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 N Lyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2617 N Lyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2617 N Lyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2617 N Lyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 N Lyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 N Lyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
