2617 N Lyon Boulevard

Contemporary 2 Bed Near I-44! - This beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath home will blow you away with it's updated contemporary style. The cozy front porch and front door with lovely glass detail invite you in. White woodwork and neutral paint throughout match any color scheme. There is low maintenance wood-look vinyl flooring in most of the home with ceramic tile in the bathroom. The kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets with nickel hardware. Both corner cabinets have built-in two-tier lazy susans for fantastic storage options! There are granite countertops, a subway tile backsplash, and a stainless steel gas range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms, the living room, and dining room help keep the house comfortable. The bathroom features an updated vanity and beautiful tiled shower. Washer and dryer hookups are in the attached 1 car garage with opener. There is also a fenced backyard.



This is a no smoking and no pet property.

Sec. 8 is not accepted.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5098634)