Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

2609 Fennel Rd

2609 Fennel Road · (918) 200-3110
Location

2609 Fennel Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Westbrooke Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2609 Fennel Rd · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed In Mustang Schools - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage. Living room his high ceilings with ceiling fan. Kitchen features electric range, breakfast bar, over the range microwave and dining area. Interior laundry with pantry. New dishwasher coming soon! Master suite features single vanity with tub/shower combo and walk in closet. Close to Mustang Valley Elementary.

For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242

(RLNE5641162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Fennel Rd have any available units?
2609 Fennel Rd has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Fennel Rd have?
Some of 2609 Fennel Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Fennel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Fennel Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Fennel Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Fennel Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 2609 Fennel Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Fennel Rd does offer parking.
Does 2609 Fennel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Fennel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Fennel Rd have a pool?
No, 2609 Fennel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Fennel Rd have accessible units?
No, 2609 Fennel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Fennel Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Fennel Rd has units with dishwashers.
