Oklahoma City, OK
2600 W. Park Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2600 W. Park Place

2600 West Park Place · (405) 605-6445 ext. 0000
Location

2600 West Park Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Miller

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2600 W. Park Place · Avail. Jul 1

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2600 W. Park Place Available 07/01/20 2 BED 1 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE MILLER BLVD ADDITION - Lovely 2 bed, 1 bath, 1205 square foot home in the Miller Addition. Beautifully remodeled home with wood floors and tile throughout Formal living room with rounded ceiling and mock fireplace. Charming formal dining room is very spacious. Dinette area off the kitchen with built ins. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, granite counter tops with gorgeous stone back splash. Includes dishwasher & built in microwave oven. The second bedroom contains stackable front loading washer and dryer. Beautiful backyard to soak up the wonderful weather with plenty of privacy. Located in a very sought after neighborhood with gorgeous mature trees and amazing landscaping. Don't miss out on this! Call 405-605-6445

(RLNE2259367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 W. Park Place have any available units?
2600 W. Park Place has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 W. Park Place have?
Some of 2600 W. Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 W. Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
2600 W. Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 W. Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 W. Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 2600 W. Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 2600 W. Park Place does offer parking.
Does 2600 W. Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 W. Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 W. Park Place have a pool?
No, 2600 W. Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 2600 W. Park Place have accessible units?
No, 2600 W. Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 W. Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 W. Park Place has units with dishwashers.
