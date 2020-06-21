Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2600 W. Park Place Available 07/01/20 2 BED 1 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE MILLER BLVD ADDITION - Lovely 2 bed, 1 bath, 1205 square foot home in the Miller Addition. Beautifully remodeled home with wood floors and tile throughout Formal living room with rounded ceiling and mock fireplace. Charming formal dining room is very spacious. Dinette area off the kitchen with built ins. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, granite counter tops with gorgeous stone back splash. Includes dishwasher & built in microwave oven. The second bedroom contains stackable front loading washer and dryer. Beautiful backyard to soak up the wonderful weather with plenty of privacy. Located in a very sought after neighborhood with gorgeous mature trees and amazing landscaping. Don't miss out on this! Call 405-605-6445



(RLNE2259367)