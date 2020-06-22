2501 NW 45th Street - 1

Amenities
Gorgeous, modern ranch home in established location close to shopping, Penn Square Mall, restaurants, easy highway access to I-44 and NW Expressway. Walking distance to James Monroe Elementary. Enjoy the bright & airy entertaining spaces, sleek kitchen & spacious master suite. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Lots of storage! Start the New Year off right! For more listings visit www.primarypmok.com.
Rent: $1175
Deposit: $1175
Application fee: $35 per person
Pet deposit: $500 plus $20 per month (small dog under 25 lbs only)