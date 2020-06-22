All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

2501 NW 45th Street - 1

2501 Northwest 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Northwest 45th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Suggs Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous, modern ranch home in established location close to shopping, Penn Square Mall, restaurants, easy highway access to I-44 and NW Expressway. Walking distance to James Monroe Elementary. Enjoy the bright & airy entertaining spaces, sleek kitchen & spacious master suite. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Lots of storage! Start the New Year off right! For more listings visit www.primarypmok.com.

Rent: $1175
Deposit: $1175
Application fee: $35 per person
Pet deposit: $500 plus $20 per month (small dog under 25 lbs only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 have any available units?
2501 NW 45th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2501 NW 45th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 NW 45th Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
