Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2405 NW 32nd Street

2405 Northwest 32nd Street · (405) 434-5373
Location

2405 Northwest 32nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Sequoyah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2405 NW 32nd Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2405 NW 32nd Street Available 07/01/20 Super Charm in a Super City! - This home is located at NW 36th and Villa.

NEW Stainless appliances being installed in the kitchen! Cute home with lots of character! Rounded doorways, updated contrasting paint colors, large fenced backyard! Clean bathroom, newer carpet, and close to The Plaza, Midtown, Downtown and everything else!

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage
OKC Schools: Cleveland/Taft/NW Classen

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE5821022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 NW 32nd Street have any available units?
2405 NW 32nd Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 NW 32nd Street have?
Some of 2405 NW 32nd Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 NW 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2405 NW 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 NW 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 NW 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2405 NW 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2405 NW 32nd Street does offer parking.
Does 2405 NW 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 NW 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 NW 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 2405 NW 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2405 NW 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2405 NW 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 NW 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 NW 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
