2405 NW 32nd Street Available 07/01/20 Super Charm in a Super City! - This home is located at NW 36th and Villa.



NEW Stainless appliances being installed in the kitchen! Cute home with lots of character! Rounded doorways, updated contrasting paint colors, large fenced backyard! Clean bathroom, newer carpet, and close to The Plaza, Midtown, Downtown and everything else!



2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage

OKC Schools: Cleveland/Taft/NW Classen



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



