2324 NW 151st Available 08/07/20 4 Bedrooms/3 Car Garage in a Fantastic location in Edmond! - Right Across from Quail Springs - Contact Shelly at 405-596-2482 or Shelly@fidelityrei.com to schedule a showing.



Great home with 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, and 3 car garage with formal dining room, located in Robin Ridge Addition on Penn and 150th, close to Quall Springs Mall, Kilpatrick Turnpike, I- 74, shopping and entertainment.

Second bedroom includes a full bathroom, kitchen has granites counters, patio backs up to a beautiful Fountain Pond.



Community offers swimming pool, Club house and Basketball court. Property backs up to a nice pond with fountains, which offers a terrific view. Within 1.5 miles of the middle and elementary school.



Edmond Schools: (Tenant to Verify Information)

Angie Debo Elementary School

Summit Middle School

Santa Fe High School



Pets Welcome:

$25 p/month - Pets under 25lbs

$50 p/month - Pets over 26lbs

*Breed Restrictions - See Leasing Realtor for Details*



Application Fee: $45



