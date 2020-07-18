Amenities
2324 NW 151st Available 08/07/20 4 Bedrooms/3 Car Garage in a Fantastic location in Edmond! - Right Across from Quail Springs - Contact Shelly at 405-596-2482 or Shelly@fidelityrei.com to schedule a showing.
Great home with 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, and 3 car garage with formal dining room, located in Robin Ridge Addition on Penn and 150th, close to Quall Springs Mall, Kilpatrick Turnpike, I- 74, shopping and entertainment.
Second bedroom includes a full bathroom, kitchen has granites counters, patio backs up to a beautiful Fountain Pond.
Community offers swimming pool, Club house and Basketball court. Property backs up to a nice pond with fountains, which offers a terrific view. Within 1.5 miles of the middle and elementary school.
Edmond Schools: (Tenant to Verify Information)
Angie Debo Elementary School
Summit Middle School
Santa Fe High School
Pets Welcome:
$25 p/month - Pets under 25lbs
$50 p/month - Pets over 26lbs
*Breed Restrictions - See Leasing Realtor for Details*
Application Fee: $45
(RLNE3300343)