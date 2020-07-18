All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2324 NW 151st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2324 NW 151st
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2324 NW 151st

2324 Northwest 151st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2324 Northwest 151st Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2324 NW 151st Available 08/07/20 4 Bedrooms/3 Car Garage in a Fantastic location in Edmond! - Right Across from Quail Springs - Contact Shelly at 405-596-2482 or Shelly@fidelityrei.com to schedule a showing.

Great home with 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, and 3 car garage with formal dining room, located in Robin Ridge Addition on Penn and 150th, close to Quall Springs Mall, Kilpatrick Turnpike, I- 74, shopping and entertainment.
Second bedroom includes a full bathroom, kitchen has granites counters, patio backs up to a beautiful Fountain Pond.

Community offers swimming pool, Club house and Basketball court. Property backs up to a nice pond with fountains, which offers a terrific view. Within 1.5 miles of the middle and elementary school.

Edmond Schools: (Tenant to Verify Information)
Angie Debo Elementary School
Summit Middle School
Santa Fe High School

Pets Welcome:
$25 p/month - Pets under 25lbs
$50 p/month - Pets over 26lbs
*Breed Restrictions - See Leasing Realtor for Details*

Application Fee: $45

(RLNE3300343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 NW 151st have any available units?
2324 NW 151st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 NW 151st have?
Some of 2324 NW 151st's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 NW 151st currently offering any rent specials?
2324 NW 151st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 NW 151st pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 NW 151st is pet friendly.
Does 2324 NW 151st offer parking?
Yes, 2324 NW 151st offers parking.
Does 2324 NW 151st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 NW 151st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 NW 151st have a pool?
Yes, 2324 NW 151st has a pool.
Does 2324 NW 151st have accessible units?
No, 2324 NW 151st does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 NW 151st have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 NW 151st does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Lift
801 NW 10th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers