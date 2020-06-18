All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:07 PM

2200 NE 24th St

2200 Northeast 24th Street · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 Northeast 24th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73111
North Creston Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2200 NE 24th St · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed Brick Home Conveniently located near I-35!!!! - Charming 3 Bed Brick Home with beautifully refinished hardwood throughout. This home offers off the street parking and is conveniently located near I-35.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing NOW!!!!

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5460319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 NE 24th St have any available units?
2200 NE 24th St has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 2200 NE 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
2200 NE 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 NE 24th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 NE 24th St is pet friendly.
Does 2200 NE 24th St offer parking?
No, 2200 NE 24th St does not offer parking.
Does 2200 NE 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 NE 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 NE 24th St have a pool?
No, 2200 NE 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 2200 NE 24th St have accessible units?
No, 2200 NE 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 NE 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 NE 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 NE 24th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 NE 24th St does not have units with air conditioning.
