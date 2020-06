Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

This is a spacious and well cared for home in SW OKC! New interior paint and new exterior paint as well! This great home features 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, 2 car garage, large backyard, and lot's of storage!! Rent is $1295 per month, security deposit is $1295 per month. Verifiable income and rental history is a must. Shown by advance appt only please. No smoking and no pets. You won't be disappointed in this great house! Welcome home!