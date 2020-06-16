All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2008 NW 16th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2008 NW 16th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2008 NW 16th St

2008 Northwest 16th Street · (405) 463-0040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2008 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Classen-Ten-Penn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2008 NW 16th St · Avail. Jul 17

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2008 NW 16th St Available 07/17/20 Unbelievably Stunning Home in the Highly Desired Plaza Arts District!!! - Unbelievably Stunning Home in the Highly Desired Plaza Arts District!!

Totally remodeled home in the heart of the Plaza District. New plumbing, electrical wiring, windows, flooring, really just about everything. Welcoming front porch entering into a spacious living room with beautiful wood flooring. Very flexible floor plan in that the front bedroom could be a great office or craft room. The large dining area flows into the kitchen with remodeled cabinets and new flooring. A beautiful grand back yard that you will want to spend a relaxing time or great for social gatherings family & friends! Extended 1 car garage for extra storage. Just a few blocks from the Plaza District and all it has to offer.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees May Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing on or after 5/15/20!

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE4924924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 NW 16th St have any available units?
2008 NW 16th St has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 NW 16th St have?
Some of 2008 NW 16th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 NW 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
2008 NW 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 NW 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 NW 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 2008 NW 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 2008 NW 16th St does offer parking.
Does 2008 NW 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 NW 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 NW 16th St have a pool?
No, 2008 NW 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 2008 NW 16th St have accessible units?
No, 2008 NW 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 NW 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 NW 16th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2008 NW 16th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity