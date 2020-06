Amenities

Gorgeous Home - This is a stunning 3 bed/2 bath home in the Deer Creek School district! You will feel right at home when you walk through the door! The living room boasts of vaulted ceilings and a fireplace with a perfect place to mount the TV above. The kitchen has a generous size pantry and is open to the living room...great for entertaining! As you walk into the home the entire right side of the home is the master suite. A spacious master will accommodate all of your larger furniture with room left! The master ensuite has a separate shower and soaking tub. The master closet has a built-in dresser and ample storage for all your belongings. All of the secondary bedrooms are on the left of the home and each room offers abundant space. The covered patio in the fenced back yard will make entertaining a breeze! This up and coming housing edition has two community pools, a workout facility and a clubhouse you can rent. Dogs are allowed on a case by case basis with vet records. No Cats. $200 NON-refundable pet fee.



