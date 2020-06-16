1703 North Barnes Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Completely Renovated, and located just minutes from both Midtown/Downtown and Oklahoma City University, this house is within easy walking distance to the number 1 school in Oklahoma City: Harding Charter Preparatory High School or Hawthorn Elementary School, shopping, great restaurants, and the park.



This lovely studio has new hardwood floors, windows, paint, kitchen, and bathroom. It is like living in a brand new home.



$545.00 Requires $55 non-refundable application fee (per adult tenant after viewing) and $545.00 security/cleaning deposit. Up to two pets under 40 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.



Not approved for Sec 8, no smokers.