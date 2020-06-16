All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:05 AM

1703 North Barnes Avenue

1703 N Barnes Ave · (405) 294-2388
Location

1703 N Barnes Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Las Vegas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely Renovated, and located just minutes from both Midtown/Downtown and Oklahoma City University, this house is within easy walking distance to the number 1 school in Oklahoma City: Harding Charter Preparatory High School or Hawthorn Elementary School, shopping, great restaurants, and the park.

This lovely studio has new hardwood floors, windows, paint, kitchen, and bathroom. It is like living in a brand new home.

$545.00 Requires $55 non-refundable application fee (per adult tenant after viewing) and $545.00 security/cleaning deposit. Up to two pets under 40 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

Not approved for Sec 8, no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 North Barnes Avenue have any available units?
1703 North Barnes Avenue has a unit available for $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 North Barnes Avenue have?
Some of 1703 North Barnes Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 North Barnes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1703 North Barnes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 North Barnes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 North Barnes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1703 North Barnes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1703 North Barnes Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1703 North Barnes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 North Barnes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 North Barnes Avenue have a pool?
No, 1703 North Barnes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1703 North Barnes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1703 North Barnes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 North Barnes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 North Barnes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
