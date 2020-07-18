All apartments in Oklahoma City
Location

16213 Fair Winds Way, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
16213 Fair Winds Way - JB Available 08/13/20 4Bedroom+Study- Community Pool- Storm Shelter-Deer Creek Schools - Contact Jessica at 405.808.6790 or Jessica@Fidelityrei.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

Energy Efficient, 4 Bedrooms+ Study, in the Wynchase Addition. Open Floor Plan, built by Carder & Sharpe Custom Homes. Living room is warm and inviting with hand scraped wood floors, fireplace, and a gorgeous view of the covered back patio & green belt. Large kitchen with pass through window, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator & custom cabinetry offers plenty of storage and counter space. Master bedroom is large with direct access to the covered patio, with a jetted-tub and a walk in closet.

Spring Creek Elementary
Deer Creek Middle
Deer Creek High

Appliances Included: Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave & Dishwasher.

Application Fee: $45

Pets Welcome:
$25 p/month - Pets under 25lbs
$50 p/month - Pets over 26lbs
* Breed Restrictions Apply *

(RLNE3306056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB have any available units?
16213 Fair Winds Way - JB doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB have?
Some of 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB currently offering any rent specials?
16213 Fair Winds Way - JB is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB pet-friendly?
Yes, 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB is pet friendly.
Does 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB offer parking?
No, 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB does not offer parking.
Does 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB have a pool?
Yes, 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB has a pool.
Does 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB have accessible units?
No, 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB does not have accessible units.
Does 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16213 Fair Winds Way - JB has units with dishwashers.
