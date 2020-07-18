Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

16213 Fair Winds Way - JB Available 08/13/20 4Bedroom+Study- Community Pool- Storm Shelter-Deer Creek Schools - Contact Jessica at 405.808.6790 or Jessica@Fidelityrei.com for more information or to schedule a showing.



Energy Efficient, 4 Bedrooms+ Study, in the Wynchase Addition. Open Floor Plan, built by Carder & Sharpe Custom Homes. Living room is warm and inviting with hand scraped wood floors, fireplace, and a gorgeous view of the covered back patio & green belt. Large kitchen with pass through window, granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator & custom cabinetry offers plenty of storage and counter space. Master bedroom is large with direct access to the covered patio, with a jetted-tub and a walk in closet.



Spring Creek Elementary

Deer Creek Middle

Deer Creek High



Appliances Included: Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave & Dishwasher.



Application Fee: $45



Pets Welcome:

$25 p/month - Pets under 25lbs

$50 p/month - Pets over 26lbs

* Breed Restrictions Apply *



(RLNE3306056)