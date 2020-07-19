All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

15933 Prairie Run Drive

15933 Prairie Run Drive · (405) 434-5373
Location

15933 Prairie Run Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15933 Prairie Run Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15933 Prairie Run Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Lone Oak w/ Storm Shelter! - This home is located in Lone Oak Run on 150th between Portland and MacArthur.

Sweet street and you're in the cul-de-sac! Great location in NW OKC! Beautiful wood and concrete floors, with newer carpet in the bedrooms! Open floor plan with trendy fireplace, large windows, and modern fixtures. Granite, stainless appliances, refrigerator and stunning backsplash complete the kitchen. Large master bedroom with wood floors and double vanities. Great sized utility room with washer & dryer included! Covered patio for entertaining in a fenced backyard. Storm Shelter in garage! Walking distance to Deer Creek Elementary!

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage
Deer Creek Schools: Deer Creek/Deer Creek/Deer Creek

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE4051082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15933 Prairie Run Drive have any available units?
15933 Prairie Run Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15933 Prairie Run Drive have?
Some of 15933 Prairie Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15933 Prairie Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15933 Prairie Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15933 Prairie Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15933 Prairie Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15933 Prairie Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15933 Prairie Run Drive offers parking.
Does 15933 Prairie Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15933 Prairie Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15933 Prairie Run Drive have a pool?
No, 15933 Prairie Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15933 Prairie Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 15933 Prairie Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15933 Prairie Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15933 Prairie Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
