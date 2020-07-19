Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

15933 Prairie Run Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Lone Oak w/ Storm Shelter! - This home is located in Lone Oak Run on 150th between Portland and MacArthur.



Sweet street and you're in the cul-de-sac! Great location in NW OKC! Beautiful wood and concrete floors, with newer carpet in the bedrooms! Open floor plan with trendy fireplace, large windows, and modern fixtures. Granite, stainless appliances, refrigerator and stunning backsplash complete the kitchen. Large master bedroom with wood floors and double vanities. Great sized utility room with washer & dryer included! Covered patio for entertaining in a fenced backyard. Storm Shelter in garage! Walking distance to Deer Creek Elementary!



3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage

Deer Creek Schools: Deer Creek/Deer Creek/Deer Creek



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE4051082)