Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:38 PM

15524 Monarch Lane

15524 Monarch Lane · (405) 921-3164
Location

15524 Monarch Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Butterfly Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Come and see this 3 bed, 2 bath, one story, half duplex located in Butterfly Creek. Butterfly Creek is a duplex community located in the award winning Edmond school district. It has a wonderful clubhouse, pool, storm shelter, and is a gated community. This light and bright home offers an open living area, 2 gas log fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, a breakfast bar and eating area. Fresh paint and carpet is through out. The master has a cozy fireplace, double vanities, jetted tub, walk in closet and opens to the back patio. 2 small pets are welcomed. $300 per pet. Make an appointment to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15524 Monarch Lane have any available units?
15524 Monarch Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15524 Monarch Lane have?
Some of 15524 Monarch Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15524 Monarch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15524 Monarch Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15524 Monarch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15524 Monarch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15524 Monarch Lane offer parking?
No, 15524 Monarch Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15524 Monarch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15524 Monarch Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15524 Monarch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15524 Monarch Lane has a pool.
Does 15524 Monarch Lane have accessible units?
No, 15524 Monarch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15524 Monarch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15524 Monarch Lane has units with dishwashers.
