15524 Monarch Lane

Come and see this 3 bed, 2 bath, one story, half duplex located in Butterfly Creek. Butterfly Creek is a duplex community located in the award winning Edmond school district. It has a wonderful clubhouse, pool, storm shelter, and is a gated community. This light and bright home offers an open living area, 2 gas log fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space, a breakfast bar and eating area. Fresh paint and carpet is through out. The master has a cozy fireplace, double vanities, jetted tub, walk in closet and opens to the back patio. 2 small pets are welcomed. $300 per pet. Make an appointment to see this home!