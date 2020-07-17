All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1328 NW 20th

1328 Northwest 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Gatewood UCD

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Tiny House/apartment near Plaza District - Property Id: 306569

Newly remodeled efficiency house attached to my garage on the back of my property (first floor....so no stairs!) It has it's own fenced in yard, separate from the yard of the main house. Washer and dryer in the garage. Brand new appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen.
Furnished or unfurnished. Lease flexible, but I would prefer somebody who wants to stay at least 6 months.

$995 rent - ALL BILLS PAID! (including wifi)

If you are interested, tell me a little about yourself and what you are looking for (moving timeline, length of lease, pets, etc)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306569
Property Id 306569

(RLNE5878625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 NW 20th have any available units?
1328 NW 20th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 NW 20th have?
Some of 1328 NW 20th's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 NW 20th currently offering any rent specials?
1328 NW 20th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 NW 20th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 NW 20th is pet friendly.
Does 1328 NW 20th offer parking?
Yes, 1328 NW 20th offers parking.
Does 1328 NW 20th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 NW 20th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 NW 20th have a pool?
No, 1328 NW 20th does not have a pool.
Does 1328 NW 20th have accessible units?
No, 1328 NW 20th does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 NW 20th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 NW 20th does not have units with dishwashers.
