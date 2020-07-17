1328 NW 20th

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters all utils included garage recently renovated microwave

Tiny House/apartment near Plaza District



Newly remodeled efficiency house attached to my garage on the back of my property (first floor....so no stairs!) It has it's own fenced in yard, separate from the yard of the main house. Washer and dryer in the garage. Brand new appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen.

Furnished or unfurnished. Lease flexible, but I would prefer somebody who wants to stay at least 6 months.



$995 rent - ALL BILLS PAID! (including wifi)



If you are interested, tell me a little about yourself and what you are looking for (moving timeline, length of lease, pets, etc)

