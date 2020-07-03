1227 NW 38th

Amenities

Historical home/duplex in Putnam Heights are always special and this one has been beautifully renovated by Sara Kate Studios. Enjoy this classic tudor starting with the architectural charm of the front porch. The interior space is a crisp clean slate of neutrals accented with clean lines. The luxury finishes to note in the kitchen are the custom countertops and subway tile. The redesigned kitchen is both functional and relevant with custom cabinets, brass hardware, built-in pantry and 6 ft wood shelf to enjoy coffee or dining. All appliances are brand new and includes washer and dryer. Enjoy luxury in your one of a kind bathroom with custom vanity, modern lighting, deep tub and vintage tile. Conveniently located off the vibrant Western District. Lawn care, trash and water included.