All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 1227 NW 38th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
1227 NW 38th
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

1227 NW 38th

1227 Northwest 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1227 Northwest 38th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
38th Street Preservation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Historical home/duplex in Putnam Heights are always special and this one has been beautifully renovated by Sara Kate Studios. Enjoy this classic tudor starting with the architectural charm of the front porch. The interior space is a crisp clean slate of neutrals accented with clean lines. The luxury finishes to note in the kitchen are the custom countertops and subway tile. The redesigned kitchen is both functional and relevant with custom cabinets, brass hardware, built-in pantry and 6 ft wood shelf to enjoy coffee or dining. All appliances are brand new and includes washer and dryer. Enjoy luxury in your one of a kind bathroom with custom vanity, modern lighting, deep tub and vintage tile. Conveniently located off the vibrant Western District. Lawn care, trash and water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 NW 38th have any available units?
1227 NW 38th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 NW 38th have?
Some of 1227 NW 38th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 NW 38th currently offering any rent specials?
1227 NW 38th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 NW 38th pet-friendly?
No, 1227 NW 38th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 1227 NW 38th offer parking?
No, 1227 NW 38th does not offer parking.
Does 1227 NW 38th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 NW 38th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 NW 38th have a pool?
No, 1227 NW 38th does not have a pool.
Does 1227 NW 38th have accessible units?
No, 1227 NW 38th does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 NW 38th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 NW 38th has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers