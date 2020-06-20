All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A

1225 South Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1225 South Lee Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73109
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cozy One Bedroom Near Wheeler Park with Lawncare Included - Across from the new Wheeler Park development right outside of Downtown OKC, you'll love the location! Cozy one bedroom with new flooring and paint, kitchen comes with stove/range and refrigerator. There is also a very spacious laundry room with washer/dryer and plenty of space for using it as a bonus room!

Lawncare is included so you'll only be responsible for electric and $35 water bill. Pets are welcome with prior approval and pet deposit.

For additional information or to schedule a showing, please call or text Hometown Realty at (405) 293-3193!

(RLNE5691489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A have any available units?
1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A have?
Some of 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A offer parking?
No, 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A have a pool?
No, 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
