1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A

Cozy One Bedroom Near Wheeler Park with Lawncare Included - Across from the new Wheeler Park development right outside of Downtown OKC, you'll love the location! Cozy one bedroom with new flooring and paint, kitchen comes with stove/range and refrigerator. There is also a very spacious laundry room with washer/dryer and plenty of space for using it as a bonus room!



Lawncare is included so you'll only be responsible for electric and $35 water bill. Pets are welcome with prior approval and pet deposit.



For additional information or to schedule a showing, please call or text Hometown Realty at (405) 293-3193!



