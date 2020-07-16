All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:02 AM

1205 Northwest 48th Street

1205 Northwest 48th Street · (405) 388-6604
Location

1205 Northwest 48th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
Helm Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Adorable, centrally located bungalow on 48th between Classen & Western allows for a quick commute nearly anywhere! Charming front porch welcomes you home with classic hardwood floors and mock fireplace that opens to the formal dining. Oversized kitchen has been updated with new floor tile, white cabinets, gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Two bedrooms with wood floors and ceiling fans share a full bath. Big backyard is fully fenced with a shed, detached garage with extra storage space, deck and patio. Washer and dryer are included. Tenant responsible for water/sewer/trash, electric, gas, and lawn care. Pets are allowed subject to pet policy, additional monthly pet rent, and landlord's discretion. Fill out the free application to request a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Northwest 48th Street have any available units?
1205 Northwest 48th Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Northwest 48th Street have?
Some of 1205 Northwest 48th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Northwest 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Northwest 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Northwest 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Northwest 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Northwest 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Northwest 48th Street offers parking.
Does 1205 Northwest 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Northwest 48th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Northwest 48th Street have a pool?
No, 1205 Northwest 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Northwest 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 1205 Northwest 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Northwest 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Northwest 48th Street has units with dishwashers.
