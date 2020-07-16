1205 Northwest 48th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Adorable, centrally located bungalow on 48th between Classen & Western allows for a quick commute nearly anywhere! Charming front porch welcomes you home with classic hardwood floors and mock fireplace that opens to the formal dining. Oversized kitchen has been updated with new floor tile, white cabinets, gas range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Two bedrooms with wood floors and ceiling fans share a full bath. Big backyard is fully fenced with a shed, detached garage with extra storage space, deck and patio. Washer and dryer are included. Tenant responsible for water/sewer/trash, electric, gas, and lawn care. Pets are allowed subject to pet policy, additional monthly pet rent, and landlord's discretion. Fill out the free application to request a showing!