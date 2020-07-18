All apartments in Oklahoma City
12006 Rhya Lane

12006 Rhya Ln · (405) 509-9170
Location

12006 Rhya Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73131

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12006 Rhya Lane · Avail. now

$1,445

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex in Oakdale Schools - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=pICwWSH3gW&env=production

DIRECTIONS - NE 122nd and Coltrane. Head South on Coltrane. Neighborhood on East hand side off NE 119th.

Brand new duplex with upgrades located off Coltrane and NE 122 in Oakdale Schools, a short distance from Edmond and easy access to downtown OKC. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with a 2 car garage. Hand textured walls, quartz countertops in bathrooms and kitchen, wood look vinyl floors on lower level and LED lighting throughout. Fenced backyard with lawn care included! Pets considered case by case.

(RLNE5880742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12006 Rhya Lane have any available units?
12006 Rhya Lane has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
Is 12006 Rhya Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12006 Rhya Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12006 Rhya Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12006 Rhya Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12006 Rhya Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12006 Rhya Lane offers parking.
Does 12006 Rhya Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12006 Rhya Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12006 Rhya Lane have a pool?
No, 12006 Rhya Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12006 Rhya Lane have accessible units?
No, 12006 Rhya Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12006 Rhya Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12006 Rhya Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12006 Rhya Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12006 Rhya Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
