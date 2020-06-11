All apartments in Oklahoma City
11817 SW 26th Terrace
Last updated April 8 2020 at 9:57 PM

11817 SW 26th Terrace

11817 Southwest 26th Terrace · (405) 922-0143
Location

11817 Southwest 26th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1636 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
THE RENTAL you'll LOVE! It's clean as a whistle, high ceilings, Big kit, tons of storage, granite in kit & Bthrms, pantry, brkfst bar, SSTL Appls, Flrs are Tile, Wood & Carpet, Gas FP ,3 Big Bedrms, MIL plan, w/lrg closets, all on One Floor. Master has jacuzzi & walkin shower, dbl vanity. Nice Clubhouse, Community Swimming pool, playground . Cozy Front Porch and 2 Big Back Patios. HUGE back yard w/outbuilding to store your mower & yard equipment. Has Security System if tenant wants to pay for services. NO SMOKING of anything AT ALL, in the house. Pets are welcome with restrictions & Non Refundable Deps, Max size 35lbs, 2 pets total. All pets must be approved & have Local Veterinarians Current shot records. Neighborhood has competition for best yard, yard must be maintained by renter at all times. NO EXCUSES. MUSTANG schools! Near local restaurants, stores, parks, etc.. Renter maintains the lawn at all times, otherwise the mthly Rental amount will be increased to maintain yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11817 SW 26th Terrace have any available units?
11817 SW 26th Terrace has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11817 SW 26th Terrace have?
Some of 11817 SW 26th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11817 SW 26th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11817 SW 26th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11817 SW 26th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11817 SW 26th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11817 SW 26th Terrace offer parking?
No, 11817 SW 26th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 11817 SW 26th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11817 SW 26th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11817 SW 26th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 11817 SW 26th Terrace has a pool.
Does 11817 SW 26th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11817 SW 26th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11817 SW 26th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11817 SW 26th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
