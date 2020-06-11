11817 SW 26th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

THE RENTAL you'll LOVE! It's clean as a whistle, high ceilings, Big kit, tons of storage, granite in kit & Bthrms, pantry, brkfst bar, SSTL Appls, Flrs are Tile, Wood & Carpet, Gas FP ,3 Big Bedrms, MIL plan, w/lrg closets, all on One Floor. Master has jacuzzi & walkin shower, dbl vanity. Nice Clubhouse, Community Swimming pool, playground . Cozy Front Porch and 2 Big Back Patios. HUGE back yard w/outbuilding to store your mower & yard equipment. Has Security System if tenant wants to pay for services. NO SMOKING of anything AT ALL, in the house. Pets are welcome with restrictions & Non Refundable Deps, Max size 35lbs, 2 pets total. All pets must be approved & have Local Veterinarians Current shot records. Neighborhood has competition for best yard, yard must be maintained by renter at all times. NO EXCUSES. MUSTANG schools! Near local restaurants, stores, parks, etc.. Renter maintains the lawn at all times, otherwise the mthly Rental amount will be increased to maintain yard.