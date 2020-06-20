115 N Geary Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage guest suite internet access

#UrbanLuxury - Like a bright sunny day, this stunning home will take your breath away! This residence offers two levels of living and features over 1,800 sq ft. Cozy sunken living room with an open flow to dining. In the luxurious kitchen, enjoy custom cabinetry, granite countertops and KitchenAid stainless steel appliances. As you make your way to the top floor, you will find a true master retreat. Enter the peaceful master bedroom with private bathroom through 8' doors and 10' ceilings. As if this luxury infused home was not already impressive enough, there is a complete guest suite with private bathroom and walking closet. The second floor landing makes a great desk space or reading nook. Two car attached garage! This home is situated in a great location that is minutes to everything. Schedule a tour to see this beauty for yourself! A+++ Owner pays the HOA dues which include natural gas, basic cable, high speed internet and access to the private pool and clubhouse at The Hill!