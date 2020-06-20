All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:51 AM

115 N Geary Circle

115 North Geary Circle · (405) 613-5303
Location

115 North Geary Circle, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Downtown Oklahoma City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1834 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
guest suite
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
#UrbanLuxury - Like a bright sunny day, this stunning home will take your breath away! This residence offers two levels of living and features over 1,800 sq ft. Cozy sunken living room with an open flow to dining. In the luxurious kitchen, enjoy custom cabinetry, granite countertops and KitchenAid stainless steel appliances. As you make your way to the top floor, you will find a true master retreat. Enter the peaceful master bedroom with private bathroom through 8' doors and 10' ceilings. As if this luxury infused home was not already impressive enough, there is a complete guest suite with private bathroom and walking closet. The second floor landing makes a great desk space or reading nook. Two car attached garage! This home is situated in a great location that is minutes to everything. Schedule a tour to see this beauty for yourself! A+++ Owner pays the HOA dues which include natural gas, basic cable, high speed internet and access to the private pool and clubhouse at The Hill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 N Geary Circle have any available units?
115 N Geary Circle has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 N Geary Circle have?
Some of 115 N Geary Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 N Geary Circle currently offering any rent specials?
115 N Geary Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 N Geary Circle pet-friendly?
No, 115 N Geary Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 115 N Geary Circle offer parking?
Yes, 115 N Geary Circle does offer parking.
Does 115 N Geary Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 N Geary Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 N Geary Circle have a pool?
Yes, 115 N Geary Circle has a pool.
Does 115 N Geary Circle have accessible units?
No, 115 N Geary Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 115 N Geary Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 N Geary Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
