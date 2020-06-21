All apartments in Oklahoma City
11318 NW 121st Place
11318 NW 121st Place

11318 Northwest 121st Place · (918) 200-3110
Location

11318 Northwest 121st Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73099
Surrey Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11318 NW 121st Place · Avail. now

$1,285

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1530 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom Duplex In Surrey Hills - Don't miss out on this cute Duplex in Surrey Hills! Great location with easy access to the Kilpatrick Turnpike and NW Expressway. This is a 3 bed 2 bath 2 car Duplex. Large open living / kitchen. The kitchen has nice upgrades that include stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and granite counter tops. Fridge, microwave, dishwasher and stove included. The large living area has a gas log fireplace. The master suite has double sinks, separate garden tub, walk in shower, and a large walk in closet. STORM SHELTER in the garage. Large fenced backyard with a covered patio. Lawn care is included. Amenities for this neighborhood are pool and pool house. Call today for a showing!

For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242

For a complete list of all of our available rental properties, please visit our website at www.levelonepm.com

(RLNE5829056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 NW 121st Place have any available units?
11318 NW 121st Place has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11318 NW 121st Place have?
Some of 11318 NW 121st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 NW 121st Place currently offering any rent specials?
11318 NW 121st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 NW 121st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11318 NW 121st Place is pet friendly.
Does 11318 NW 121st Place offer parking?
Yes, 11318 NW 121st Place does offer parking.
Does 11318 NW 121st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11318 NW 121st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 NW 121st Place have a pool?
Yes, 11318 NW 121st Place has a pool.
Does 11318 NW 121st Place have accessible units?
No, 11318 NW 121st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 NW 121st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11318 NW 121st Place has units with dishwashers.
