11318 NW 121st Place

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Charming 3 Bedroom Duplex In Surrey Hills - Don't miss out on this cute Duplex in Surrey Hills! Great location with easy access to the Kilpatrick Turnpike and NW Expressway. This is a 3 bed 2 bath 2 car Duplex. Large open living / kitchen. The kitchen has nice upgrades that include stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and granite counter tops. Fridge, microwave, dishwasher and stove included. The large living area has a gas log fireplace. The master suite has double sinks, separate garden tub, walk in shower, and a large walk in closet. STORM SHELTER in the garage. Large fenced backyard with a covered patio. Lawn care is included. Amenities for this neighborhood are pool and pool house. Call today for a showing!



