Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court

Spacious two bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent! New flooring and fresh paint throughout the apartment. Water and trash included. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. Small basketball court in the middle of complex. No pets allowed.



Rent is $600 month and a $450 security deposit. Application fee is $15 per adult living in the home.