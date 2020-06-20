11037 NW 8th St

Amenities

on-site laundry garage bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2018 build in Chisholm Trails!! - Looking for a great, newer construction, family home in Yukon? How about this 3 Bed, 2 Bath, in Chisholm Trails off of 10th and Yukon Parkway? This home is just wonderful inside and out, and great proximity to all the stores and restaurants. This home offers stained concrete throughout the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. When you walk into the home you are greeted with a great entrance, off to the right you have your guest bath and two guest bedrooms equal in size. Continue down the hall to your massive living space that is an open plan including the dining room and kitchen. Off to the left of the living you have your spacious master bedroom with on suite bathroom. This bathroom is amazing with a giant soaking tub and separate walk in shower. The master closet provides more than enough room and connects to the laundry room to make it easy for you on those laundry days. Out back you have tons of space, you even have a garage door that goes into the third car garage. This home is beyond perfect and will not last long on the market, 405-787-4429



*All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither Real Property Management Resources nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing. Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction.*



(RLNE5818744)