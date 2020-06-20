All apartments in Oklahoma City
11037 NW 8th St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

11037 NW 8th St

11037 Northwest 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11037 Northwest 8th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2018 build in Chisholm Trails!! - Looking for a great, newer construction, family home in Yukon? How about this 3 Bed, 2 Bath, in Chisholm Trails off of 10th and Yukon Parkway? This home is just wonderful inside and out, and great proximity to all the stores and restaurants. This home offers stained concrete throughout the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. When you walk into the home you are greeted with a great entrance, off to the right you have your guest bath and two guest bedrooms equal in size. Continue down the hall to your massive living space that is an open plan including the dining room and kitchen. Off to the left of the living you have your spacious master bedroom with on suite bathroom. This bathroom is amazing with a giant soaking tub and separate walk in shower. The master closet provides more than enough room and connects to the laundry room to make it easy for you on those laundry days. Out back you have tons of space, you even have a garage door that goes into the third car garage. This home is beyond perfect and will not last long on the market, 405-787-4429

*All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither Real Property Management Resources nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing. Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction.*

(RLNE5818744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11037 NW 8th St have any available units?
11037 NW 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11037 NW 8th St have?
Some of 11037 NW 8th St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11037 NW 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
11037 NW 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11037 NW 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 11037 NW 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 11037 NW 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 11037 NW 8th St does offer parking.
Does 11037 NW 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11037 NW 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11037 NW 8th St have a pool?
No, 11037 NW 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 11037 NW 8th St have accessible units?
No, 11037 NW 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11037 NW 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11037 NW 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
