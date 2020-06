Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

A great home to live in. Large living room with open style kitchen. Hardwood or ceramic tile flooring. Recent remodeling includes new shower and bathroom tub, new paint throughout, new water heater, new AC, New oven/cook top and new kitchen counter-tops. Covered patio with large backyard. Walking distance from PC North high school and JD elementary school. Close to shopping centers and restaurants. Agent is related to the owner.