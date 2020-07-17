Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

10421 Fawn Canyon Dr Available 08/14/20 Single Family In Putnam City School District! - Spacious two story single family home in great location! Large Family room with fireplace provides for the perfect space to entertain family and friends. Access to back patio right from your living room! Open kitchen with stove top island and plenty of counter space for cooking! Master bedroom is located upstairs with private master bath and access to private deck! Fully fenced in backyard, wood Privacy fence! 2 car garage!!



