Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
10421 Fawn Canyon Dr
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

10421 Fawn Canyon Dr

10421 Fawn Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Oklahoma City
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pools
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10421 Fawn Canyon Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Canyon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10421 Fawn Canyon Dr Available 08/14/20 Single Family In Putnam City School District! - Spacious two story single family home in great location! Large Family room with fireplace provides for the perfect space to entertain family and friends. Access to back patio right from your living room! Open kitchen with stove top island and plenty of counter space for cooking! Master bedroom is located upstairs with private master bath and access to private deck! Fully fenced in backyard, wood Privacy fence! 2 car garage!!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405) 650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing(when available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5899359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr have any available units?
10421 Fawn Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr have?
Some of 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10421 Fawn Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr offers parking.
Does 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr have a pool?
No, 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10421 Fawn Canyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
