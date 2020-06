Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Edmond Rental! - This 2673SF 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has beautiful wood ascents, tall cathedral ceilings and in-ground storm shelter. The kitchen has new granite countertops, backsplash and plenty of storage. This home has new carpet, fresh paint, and a spacious bonus room off the kitchen that could be used as a 4th bedroom, playroom, office or secondary living space. Call today to set up a showing!



(RLNE4111139)