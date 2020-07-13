All apartments in Norman
Find more places like Anatole at Norman.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Anatole at Norman

3700 W Tecumseh Rd · (405) 437-2409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5202 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,035

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit 2107 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit 6202 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5305 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,345

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 6104 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,370

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 3305 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Anatole at Norman.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
fire pit
package receiving
You deserve the best in luxury living. We've brought the urban, downtown lifestyle right here to the heart of Norman! Are you ready to upgrade your lifestyle? Anatole at Norman is west Norman's newest luxury, gated community. Have the unique opportunity to be the first person to live in your brand new sleek, sophisticated apartment. Anatole at Norman offers an array of stunning amenities such as gourmet granite kitchens, a 24/7 state-of-the-art swimming pool and tanning pool, a clubhouse designed for the rock star at heart, complete with a pool table, huge flat screen TV, full kitchen, resident lounge, and shuffleboard! Get your work done in our private resident business center. Have a business meeting to host? Anatole at Norman offers an executive conference room for our residents! Drive home to your private, attached garage! Be blown away by our expansive outdoor kitchen and cabana for grilling and dining located next to the pool. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (refundable) pet deposit per pet
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit is 75lbs.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $30/month. Attached and detached garages, surface lot and covered parking available. There is a parking assignment fee of $30 for covered parking, $100 for attached garage and $85 for detached garage. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Anatole at Norman have any available units?
Anatole at Norman has 21 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does Anatole at Norman have?
Some of Anatole at Norman's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Anatole at Norman currently offering any rent specials?
Anatole at Norman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Anatole at Norman pet-friendly?
Yes, Anatole at Norman is pet friendly.
Does Anatole at Norman offer parking?
Yes, Anatole at Norman offers parking.
Does Anatole at Norman have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Anatole at Norman offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Anatole at Norman have a pool?
Yes, Anatole at Norman has a pool.
Does Anatole at Norman have accessible units?
No, Anatole at Norman does not have accessible units.
Does Anatole at Norman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Anatole at Norman has units with dishwashers.
