Anatole at Norman

Lease Length: 9-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (refundable) pet deposit per pet
fee: $300 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit is 75lbs.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $30/month. Attached and detached garages, surface lot and covered parking available. There is a parking assignment fee of $30 for covered parking, $100 for attached garage and $85 for detached garage. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.