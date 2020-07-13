Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room carport clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance fire pit package receiving

You deserve the best in luxury living. We've brought the urban, downtown lifestyle right here to the heart of Norman! Are you ready to upgrade your lifestyle? Anatole at Norman is west Norman's newest luxury, gated community. Have the unique opportunity to be the first person to live in your brand new sleek, sophisticated apartment. Anatole at Norman offers an array of stunning amenities such as gourmet granite kitchens, a 24/7 state-of-the-art swimming pool and tanning pool, a clubhouse designed for the rock star at heart, complete with a pool table, huge flat screen TV, full kitchen, resident lounge, and shuffleboard! Get your work done in our private resident business center. Have a business meeting to host? Anatole at Norman offers an executive conference room for our residents! Drive home to your private, attached garage! Be blown away by our expansive outdoor kitchen and cabana for grilling and dining located next to the pool. Please call our leasing office for more details.