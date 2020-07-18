512 Woodsong

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home in great shape in Norman - Current pictures are before the new paint called New Linen. Will update pictures once painting is done.

Large 3 bedroom , 2 bath, 3 car garage home in Royal Oaks.

New paint in July 2020. Large living room with a fireplace, formal dining room and a formal living room.

Master has vaulted ceilings with a large bathroom with a shower and whirlpool tub along with a huge walk in closet.

Large covered patio with a ceiling fan. Electric smooth top range. Comes with a side by side refrigerator(if it breaks, owner may or may not repair at owner's discretion).

Tile floors in the kitchen and bath, carpeting elsewhere. We are just buying this one so all new paint is coming soon.

3 car garage with openers.



Tenants pay Electric, Gas, and Water.



Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):

1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/mo Pet Rent

2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/mo Pet Rent



