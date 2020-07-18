All apartments in Norman
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

512 Woodsong

512 Woodsong Drive · (405) 364-4801
Location

512 Woodsong Drive, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 512 Woodsong · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home in great shape in Norman - Current pictures are before the new paint called New Linen. Will update pictures once painting is done.
Large 3 bedroom , 2 bath, 3 car garage home in Royal Oaks.
New paint in July 2020. Large living room with a fireplace, formal dining room and a formal living room.
Master has vaulted ceilings with a large bathroom with a shower and whirlpool tub along with a huge walk in closet.
Large covered patio with a ceiling fan. Electric smooth top range. Comes with a side by side refrigerator(if it breaks, owner may or may not repair at owner's discretion).
Tile floors in the kitchen and bath, carpeting elsewhere. We are just buying this one so all new paint is coming soon.
3 car garage with openers.

Tenants pay Electric, Gas, and Water.

Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):
1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/mo Pet Rent
2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/mo Pet Rent

Call RJH Realty today to set up a showing at 405-364-4801
View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com
Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com

(RLNE5902251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Woodsong have any available units?
512 Woodsong has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Woodsong have?
Some of 512 Woodsong's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Woodsong currently offering any rent specials?
512 Woodsong is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Woodsong pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Woodsong is pet friendly.
Does 512 Woodsong offer parking?
Yes, 512 Woodsong offers parking.
Does 512 Woodsong have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Woodsong does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Woodsong have a pool?
Yes, 512 Woodsong has a pool.
Does 512 Woodsong have accessible units?
No, 512 Woodsong does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Woodsong have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Woodsong does not have units with dishwashers.
