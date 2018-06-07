All apartments in Norman
Find more places like 4504 Saratoga Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norman, OK
/
4504 Saratoga Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

4504 Saratoga Drive

4504 Saratoga Drive · (405) 928-8880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norman
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4504 Saratoga Drive, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Bright and spacious! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in sought after Truman school district. Home has an open floor plan, large living room with fireplace, beautiful wide plank laminate flooring and new carpet. Home has Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and a large patio for entertaining. Located close to Sooner Mall and has quick and easy I-35 access. One small dog allowed with deposit and references. This is a no smoking home.
Bright and spacious! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located in sought after Truman school district. Home has an open floor plan, large living room with fireplace, beautiful wide plank laminate flooring and new carpet. Home has Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and a large patio for entertaining. Located close to Sooner Mall and has quick and easy I-35 access. One small dog allowed with deposit and references. This is a no smoking home. Available August 1st,. Call Kevin for showing 405-928-8880.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Saratoga Drive have any available units?
4504 Saratoga Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Saratoga Drive have?
Some of 4504 Saratoga Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Saratoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Saratoga Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Saratoga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Saratoga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Saratoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Saratoga Drive does offer parking.
Does 4504 Saratoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 Saratoga Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Saratoga Drive have a pool?
No, 4504 Saratoga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Saratoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 4504 Saratoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Saratoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Saratoga Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4504 Saratoga Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW
Norman, OK 73069
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr
Norman, OK 73072
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive
Norman, OK 73072
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct
Norman, OK 73072
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave
Norman, OK 73072
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr
Norman, OK 73071
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd
Norman, OK 73071

Similar Pages

Norman 1 BedroomsNorman 2 Bedrooms
Norman Apartments with PoolNorman Dog Friendly Apartments
Norman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
Mid-America Christian UniversityUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity