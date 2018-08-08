All apartments in Norman
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

2805 Brompton Dr.

2805 Brompton Drive · (405) 701-8881
Location

2805 Brompton Drive, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2805 Brompton Dr. · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Spring Into This West Norman Beauty with 1/2 Off the First Months Rent! - This spacious Berkley 2 bed 1.5 bath is ready to be called home! Beautiful fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a wet bar are only the start of the amenities in this one. Granite countertops, all your kitchen appliances, walk in closets tons of storage and a 2 car garage make this one hard to beat. Washer and dryer connections in unit. Enjoy the community pool, walking trails and neighborhood park. At this price it'll go fast call today for a tour! 405-701-8881

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5612560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Brompton Dr. have any available units?
2805 Brompton Dr. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Brompton Dr. have?
Some of 2805 Brompton Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Brompton Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Brompton Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Brompton Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Brompton Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Brompton Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Brompton Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2805 Brompton Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Brompton Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Brompton Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2805 Brompton Dr. has a pool.
Does 2805 Brompton Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2805 Brompton Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Brompton Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Brompton Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
