Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1722 Wilshire Avenue

1722 Wilshire Avenue · (405) 366-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1722 Wilshire Avenue, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1722 Wilshire Avenue · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1569 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
South-Central Norman! Avail NOW! - Corner lot! Bamboo flooring! A dog is potentially negotiable based on applicant qualifications and additional $300 per pet deposit. No cats please.

Monroe, Alcott, Norman High Schools.

If you have not already please visit our main website for further details, all available properties and application process at www.bpmok.com. We do ask that you drive by locations of interest to ensure the area will work for you prior to scheduling viewings.

Please feel free to contact us at any time with questions and to schedule a showing! Bare Property Management, Inc (BPM) at 405.366.7368 or rent@bpmok.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2292064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Wilshire Avenue have any available units?
1722 Wilshire Avenue has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Wilshire Avenue have?
Some of 1722 Wilshire Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Wilshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Wilshire Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Wilshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Wilshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Wilshire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Wilshire Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1722 Wilshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Wilshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Wilshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 1722 Wilshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Wilshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1722 Wilshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Wilshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Wilshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
